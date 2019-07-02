APD: Suspect killed during attempted robbery in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating an attempted robbery in west Amarillo that left a suspect dead.
Around 10:09 p.m. on Monday, APD was called to the H&L Discount store near the intersection of SW 6th Avenue and S Georgia Street on an attempted robbery.
There was a “physical struggle” before police arrived at the scene, leading to the suspect being shot, according to an APD news release.
He died at the scene.
APD’s Special Crimes Unit is investigating.
The identity of the dead suspect has not yet been released.
