APD searching for suspect after shooting in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a man on Tuesday afternoon in north Amarillo.
On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., APD was called to a shooting in the front yard of a house located in the 300 block of north Georgia Street.
Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in his lower body and was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered non-life threatening.
APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and are searching for the suspect, who left in a black car or SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call APD at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip anonymously online.
