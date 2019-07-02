Amarillo’s Civic Center to get a $6 million roof upgrade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Civic Center will be getting an upgrade two years after a hail storm damaged the roof.
The construction project is expected to begin by the end of this month after the city accepted an insurance settlement.
“We went through an entire process of getting some forensic engineering, challenging the insurance’s claims and then coming to an agreement with them on the scope of work that would be performed under the insurance claim,” said Jerry Danforth, Director of Facilities and Capital Projects for the City of Amarillo.
The project will repair a majority of the roof itself, mechanical systems, and put in a new drainage system on top of the roof.
“There has been some impact to the Civic Center with some roof leaks and those are being addressed,” said Danforth. “We’re actually addressing some of the water damage inside of the Civic Center, down the concourses where you see the roofs are a little messed up with water damage. All that’s being replaced and repainted, so it’s really going to give a fresh new look to the Civic Center once we’re completed.”
The City of Amarillo is currently studying what upgrades need to be done to continue making the Civic Center a vital part of downtown Amarillo.
“It’s not big enough to do certain shows, it’s not big enough to have multiple events at the same time,” said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City. “If you think about it, most things built in 1968 are not technically advanced. Venues today, they need to be smart venues.”
The upgrade of the Civic Center’s roof will coincide with any future plans.
“We always design to that standard, so that if we do an expansion or something along those lines, we don’t have to tear off something new,” said Danforth. “We’re built to design to where we can adapt to what we currently have to save the customer money.”
The city says since construction will be going on during events, they will put up a safety net to protect the public.
Once construction kicks off, it will take about a year to complete.
