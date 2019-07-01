21-year-old pregnant woman missing from Miss. found dead

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The 21-year-old pregnant woman who went missing out of Holmes County has been found dead.
According to Sheriff Willie March, Makayla Winston was found off of County Road 471 in Holmes County around noon on Monday.
A crowd of hundreds including Makayla’s family, friends and concerned citizens waited at watched as investigators worked the crime scene.
She was last seen by family members wearing a black t-shirt dress leaving her home on Taylor Street in Goodman. Winston was also nine-months pregnant.
According to family, she left to show the baby’s father the sonogram Thursday evening and never returned home.
The four-door 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Winston was located at the intersection of Highway 14 at Interstate 55 in Holmes County on Friday.
Winston’s cell phone was found wiped clean laying in a ditch near the car. A radio was taken from the car.
Makayla’s cousin Natasha Gaston said, “Actually I can sleep better. Now my cousin can get sleep and her kids can sleep and we just have to prepare ourselves for the next step, which we were preparing ourselves for, we just hadn’t got closure. Today we had closure.”
Makayla’s body was sent to the State Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.
Sheriff March said Makayla’s body did not show obvious signs of trauma.
