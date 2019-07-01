Safe Place, Inc. cuts back services pending on-going investigation

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - A shelter that serves abuse victims across four counties in the northwest Panhandle now has limited resources.
Safe Place, Inc. in Dumas is halting some of its services due to an on-going Texas Rangers investigation.
In March, the shelter fired an employee for violation of policy and procedure and notified the Moore County D.A’s office.
This launched an investigation into the possible misuse of the non-profit’s grant funding.
“Those funds have been suspended, or put on hold, pending this investigation,” said board president of Safe Place, Inc. Mike Barr.
Last month, Safe Place’s board of directors said it was notified that grant-funding had stopped and had no choice but to layoff some of its employees, which led to limiting certain services.
“The shelter, the in-house, overnight shelter is completely suspended. We don’t have it,” said Barr. “That was a large number of our employees that we had to lay off. They were the ones that transported them to school and work and stayed there for any needs that came up. So we couldn’t provide that service anymore.”
Barr said organizations like Panhandle Community Services and Family Support Services are showing their support for the shelter and filling in the gap.
Family Support Services has already taken in some overnight clients.
“We have offered our safe house services to the survivors at the Safe Place,” said Family Support Services CEO Jim Womack. “We believe it’s important that all survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, that they have access to services. So we’re doing what we can to help Safe Place as they go through this transition.”
Barr stresses that while the overnight shelter is closed, the 24/7 hot-line is always open.
The 24 hour crisis hot-line number for Safe Place, Inc. is (806) 935-2828 or 1-800-799-7233 for National and Spanish language.
“We still have a hot-line number that’s on our website at safeplace.inc.org,” said Barr. “And you call that hot-line, it’s still manned 24 hours a day on a national hot-line. Law enforcement has our contact numbers. They called us over the weekend. We can still help people that are in need.”
The shelter’s thrift store, T-N-T, is also open at the Dumas and Dalhart locations.
They hope the community will continue to contribute to the stores while they work to get funding restored.
“We’ve never stopped working with our grantors and the law enforcement community to reestablish those grants,” said Barr. “That’s the number one focus. We don’t know what that timeline is, but we believe it’ll happen just through due process and time will tell.”
