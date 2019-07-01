One man dead after two vehicle accident in Deaf Smith County

One man dead after two vehicle accident in Deaf Smith County
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road. (Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
June 30, 2019 at 8:30 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 8:30 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY (KFDA) - One man has died after a accident on FM 809, five miles north of Dawn.

Saturday evening around 7:11 p.m. a Freightliner semi-trailer driver by Shawn Parsons, 38 of Amarillo was traveling south on FM 809 as a Hyundai driven by Jacob San-Miguel, 22, of Hereford was traveling west on FM 1062.

San-Miguel failed to yield right of way at the stop sign intersection and turned left onto FM 809 causing semi-trailer to strike the Hyundai.

Due to impact, the semi-trailer and towed unit went into a right side skid and rolled over into the east barrow ditch.

Shawn Parsons was pronounced deceased on scene by Deaf Smith County, Justice of the Peace, Karen Boren.

Jacob San-Miguel was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.