One man dead after two vehicle accident in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY (KFDA) - One man has died after a accident on FM 809, five miles north of Dawn.
Saturday evening around 7:11 p.m. a Freightliner semi-trailer driver by Shawn Parsons, 38 of Amarillo was traveling south on FM 809 as a Hyundai driven by Jacob San-Miguel, 22, of Hereford was traveling west on FM 1062.
San-Miguel failed to yield right of way at the stop sign intersection and turned left onto FM 809 causing semi-trailer to strike the Hyundai.
Due to impact, the semi-trailer and towed unit went into a right side skid and rolled over into the east barrow ditch.
Shawn Parsons was pronounced deceased on scene by Deaf Smith County, Justice of the Peace, Karen Boren.
Jacob San-Miguel was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.