Doppler Dave Has Rain Chances Back In The Forecast

As we start the month of July it looks like the summer heat will be trending down a bit and we will have the opportunity for some evening storms. The first rain chances will materialize tonight as a round of storms rolls off the Rocky Mountains and moves east. The best chance for rain will be in western areas, but storms may survive long enough to bring rain to Amarillo and central sections of the area as well. Similar conditions will persist for the next couple of evening and afternoon temps will come down a bit into the low 90s and upper 80s.