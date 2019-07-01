Amarillo FD says downtown shed fire ‘intentionally set’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is continuing to investigate after a fire in downtown Amarillo burned a shed on Saturday night.
Around 2:04 p.m., five AFD units were called to the 1100 block of N. Taylor Street on a reported fire.
A shed in the back lot of the address was “fully involved” with fire, according to a news release.
Crews said it took less than six minutes to bring the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.
Upon investigating, the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office found the fire to have been set intentionally.
Furthermore, the investigation found that a previous fire at the same address in 2017 was reportedly set by transient people staying at the property.
Amarillo fire officials said the number of structure fires caused by homeless and transient people is rising.
