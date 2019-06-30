Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Starting Monday, July 1, the westbound I-40 frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Lakeside Drive and Whitaker Road for excavation and wall construction. This is a Monday through Friday daytime closure that will be in place for the next several weeks.
Motorists are reminded that the Whitaker Road intersection under I-40 is an “All-Way Stop” condition while bridge work continues at that location.
Watch for mowing and weed eating operations along I-27, I-40, Amarillo Boulevard, and US 87/287 within the city limits. The majority of this work will be completed by July 4.
City contract mowers will also be in the areas of US 87 from the State Loop 335 intersection to FM 1719.
Crews will be working on vegetation management around guardrails at the I-40/I-27 downtown interchange.
On the southbound I-27 frontage road, expect various lane closures between FM 2219 and Rockwell Road for patching.
Sign work, pothole repair work, and spot mowing will continue next week in portions of Potter County.
Sealcoat operations will continue on SL 335. Expect various lane and ramp closures from US 87 to Amarillo Boulevard.
Motorists needing access to Bell Street from northbound Interstate 27 now have a temporary exit to reach their destination. In mid-April, the exit closed to accommodate construction to the south at State Loop 335 (Hollywood Road). This caused motorists to have to exit early at Sundown Lane and travel through the construction at the loop or continue north to the Western/Hillside exit and turn back south to access Bell Street.
As the bridge reconstruction and ramp improvement project progresses at the loop, the temporary exit for Bell may be adjusted.
“Our design engineers, contractors, and construction office worked diligently to develop and provide this temporary exit, giving motorists better access to the businesses located near I-27 and Bell,” says Assistant Amarillo Area Engineer Bernardo Ferrel. “They rely on that traffic so we wanted to accommodate them as well as the needs of the construction, while keeping a focus on safety for everyone involved.”
Completion of the I-27 bridge reconstruction and ramp reversal at SL 335 is expected in spring of 2021.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
