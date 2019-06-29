Weather Outlook: Sunday looking warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been a very warm day with highs in the mid to upper 90s, some 100s have been popping up as well!
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday is looking quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s, some 100s are also possible.
Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light winds. Sunday night looks mostly clear with lows in the 60s.
