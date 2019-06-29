As some businesses grow in Amarillo, others close

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -As three stores in Amarillo close their doors, another one is opening.
Locally owned Buzula Furniture will be completely closed as soon as all of their furniture is sold.
“We have already sold probably 20 percent of our inventory, just in a week. We have just had some great customers in,” explains Buzula Furniture owner Buster Foster.
Buzula was named after the owners, Buster and Paula Foster. They have decided to retire and focus on their health to be able to enjoy time with their grandchildren.
“Buster and Paula Foster deserve to take time and enjoy their family," says Buzula Furniture sales associate Kas Finney. "He is a legacy to the community here, its been a long coming. I’m just elated for them! He has opened the door for a lot of people and provided quality furniture for a long, long time.”
Farther to the west on Bell Street, Cash Saver is closing in August. According to an employee, the store will be transformed into a Gym and Fitness center. A few miles from Cash Saver on Paramount and 26th, an International market just opened.
“It’s a grocery store for right now, but primarily we are going to try and cook in here so our customers can get a taste of Eritrean and Ethiopian food,” says Marhaba International Market owner Allem Teklehaimanot.
In other food news, Northwest Texas Hospital will no longer be using the food service company Sodexo. This will affect 95 employees who will be laid off.
