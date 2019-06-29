Keeping your pets safe during Independence Day festivities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have a pet, experts are asking you to remember to exercise caution in the days leading up the Fourth of July, on the holiday, as well as the days following.
“People just don’t realize how terrifying fireworks are for pets,” said Christy Fischer, Interim Director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare. “Number one, take your dogs and cats indoors. We understand not everyone wants a house dog, but find somewhere inside, a laundry room, a bedroom, a garage, somewhere inside where your pets can be safe while people are shooting off fireworks.”
Swann Animal Clinic says while we may enjoy being with our family and friends, our four-legged friends can easily become anxious.
“Some things you can do are giving them a safe room in the house,” said Dr. Heritage Hill of Swann Animal Clinic. “If they’re used to being in a kennel, some dogs really enjoy being in their safe place like that. If you’re not going to be able to be home to make sure that they’re safe, consider boarding them for their safety.”
Microchipping is one of the surest ways to find your pet, if it gets loose.
The animal shelter offers $10 microchips with a free lifetime registration.
“They need to come in either Saturday or Tuesday, so we have time to get those registered for them before the holiday,” said Fischer.
As Amarillo’s animal shelter prepares for it’s busiest week of the year, the shelter is offering a $20 adoption special, which includes a spay or neuter and microchip, on dogs and cats over 6 months old with a majority black coat.
“People don’t know that black dogs and cats, typically nationwide, have about a 10% chance of getting out of shelters, because they’re not flashy and don’t have the crazy coat colors that a lot of people are looking for,” said Fischer.
Whether your pet has a microchip or not, if it does get out during this upcoming week, check the animal shelter.
“Have the animal shelters phone numbers available to you, because our shelter’s here in town are great and they do a great job of finding all your pets,” said Dr. Hill.
If you would like to get in contact with Amarillo’s Animal shelter, the number is (806) 378-9032.
