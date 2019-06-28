Xcel customers across Texas could see refund, lower bills due to falling fuel costs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy users in Texas could be seeing a credit on their bill soon.
The company filed a $16 million plan with the Public Utility Commission of Texas on Friday to credit the accounts of its Texas customers.
According to a news release, the bill credit is due to lower prices on natural gas, driving down the costs for the company to produce electricity.
If the refund is approved by the state, customers will see a one-time bill credit of $14.53.
The company previously issued a similar refund in January to the tune of $11.76 per customer.
Xcel also said customers should begin to see a reduction is their overall bill beginning July 1.
They also credit the lower fuel costs with these savings, in addition to anticipated savings from the newly activated Hale Wind Project.
