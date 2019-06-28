Six local business finalists present in Amarillo Enterprize Challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Six finalists are awaiting results after making their presentations for the Amarillo Enterprize Challenge.
The competition at the WT Enterprise Center is the AEDC’s opportunity to learn about and invest in various local businesses.
“The AEDC funds $500,000 into our local businesses,” said Marketing Director for the WT Enterprise Center Brittny Lee. “Each company can receive up to $100,000.”
Local businesses get the opportunity to showcase what they offer to the community and the local economy.
Owner of Skip’s Salsa, LLC Tami Potts is a client at the WT Enterprise Center.
“We’re growing tremendously and I have so much guidance and counseling here,” said Potts. “And then the Enterprize challenge, I had heard about it. I wasn’t ready last year to even consider it. But this year, I thought we can do this.”
“We have great community partners that came in today and we our judges for the challenge,” said Lee. “They’ve been doing this since March.”
In her presentation, Potts shared her story and where her business is at now.
“And what my goals are to continue to grow,” said Potts.
Potts said if she is granted the funding, she plans to expand her business to even more stores.
“To get into the Walmart Distribution Center. We’re working on getting on Amazon, I just had a meeting with an Aldi buyer,” she said. “So growing with Amazon, in the stores we’re currently in, being able to have marketing dollars. To be able to market in the areas further away would just be amazing.”
Win or lose, the experience not only helps small business owners grow, but also the regional economy.
“They are bringing in new jobs and also new revenue to the region so they’re really helping economic development and this region thrive,” said Lee.
Potts said it’s been a great learning experience.
“It helps small business owners to grow and it’s just a wonderful, wonderful program,” she said.
