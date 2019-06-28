Dalhart firefighters rescue dog from grain bin

Dalhart firefighters rescue dog from grain bin
This dog is now safe after firefighters rescued it from a grain bin.
By Kaitlin Johnson | June 28, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 5:24 PM

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A dog is now safe after firefighters in Dalhart rescued it from a grain bin.

The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying the fire department was called to north 87 near Potter Road around 10:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw that a dog had fallen into a grain bin chasing a rabbit.

Five units and the Dallam County Sheriff’s Office responded to rescue the dog.

The fire department reports that the dog was in good condition, playing and jumping after the rescue.

June 27th 2019 At 2226 hrs DVFD was dispatched to north 87 near Potter RD for entry assistance in an abondon grain bin....

Posted by Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept on Friday, June 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.