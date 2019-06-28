Dalhart firefighters rescue dog from grain bin

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A dog is now safe after firefighters in Dalhart rescued it from a grain bin.
The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying the fire department was called to north 87 near Potter Road around 10:30 p.m.
When crews arrived, they saw that a dog had fallen into a grain bin chasing a rabbit.
Five units and the Dallam County Sheriff’s Office responded to rescue the dog.
The fire department reports that the dog was in good condition, playing and jumping after the rescue.
