Charlene Childers sentenced to 28 years in Sodus, N.Y. double homicide

SODUS, N.Y. (KFDA) - The woman who pleaded guilty to involvement in the double slaying of a New York man and his girlfriend will spend nearly 30 years in prison.
According to CBS affiliate WROC, Charlene Childers, the wife of former Sunray Police Chief Timothy Dean, was sentenced to 28 years in a New York state prison for her hand in the killing of her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Joshua Niles, and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Amber Washburn.
Niles and Washburn were killed in the driveway of their home in Sodus, N.Y.
Families of the victims had the chance to speak directly to Childers, saying she took away an important piece of their lives.
“You took the chance from my son to meet his aunt and uncle," said Nicole Gunkel, Niles’ sister.
Dean will be sentenced for his part in the slaying in July.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.