6 juveniles face charges after Bones Hooks brawl

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department said today six juvenile girls are facing charges after a large fight at Bones Hooks Park.
One June 15, officers responded to several calls on the brawl.
When they arrived, the people were no longer fighting and police could not find those involved.
On June 17, detectives were informed of videos of the fight on social media.
After they identified who was in the video, police presented the cases to Municipal Court for disorderly conduct.
The case remains under investigation.
If you have more details on the incident, call the Amarillo Police Detective Division at (806) 378-4251.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.