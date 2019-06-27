Storybridge partners with City of Amarillo to put Little Free Libraries in under-resourced areas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At-risk children will soon have access to more books thanks to a partnership between Storybridge and the City of Amarillo.
Storybridge is a nonprofit organization dedicated to giving at-risk children access to quality, age-appropriate books to call their own.
Storybridge started in 2016 and has given over 75,000 books.
“Our mission is to increase access to children books in at risk areas, where resources are hard to come by," says Storybridge Director Chandra Perkins. "So, we do free book fairs at Title 1 schools and contribute to first year teachers, building their classroom libraries. And now, we’re starting our Little Free Library program with the City of Amarillo.”
The Little Free Library program’s concept is to inspire a love of reading, build community and spark creativity by exchanging books.
“We would love people to know that they can help this program by sponsoring a Little Free Library that goes up in an area where children need free access to children’s books,” says Perkins.
By donating $500, anyone can sponsor a new Little Free Library in an Amarillo neighborhood that Storybridge will keep stocked with books.
“We’re looking for people who are interested in purchasing the Little Free Library kits for around $500," explains Storybridge Volunteer Coordinator Jeanine Powell. “And someone might have the funds to purchase, but they don’t have the skill to put that Little Free Library together, so I’m sure in the future we will be looking for volunteers who have some handy-man experience and would be willing to construct the libraries for us.”
From picking up books from locations to sorting them out, there are several ways to volunteer to help get children more books.
“People all over town have Little Free Libraries in their front yards, but there not in areas where kids don’t have access to books," says Glenwood Elementary Principal Holly Holder. "This cooperation between the City of Amarillo and Parks & Recreation department and Storybridge is going to get those Little Free Libraries in neighborhoods that don’t traditionally have them.”
For more information on how you can volunteer or donate click here.
