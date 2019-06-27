‘Hide, think, lock': Amarillo Police report more than 480 cars stolen so far this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 481 cars have been stolen in Amarillo throughout the first six months of 2019 and Amarillo Police say the majority of these are preventable.
“We’re seeing the same trend,” said Sgt. Carla Burr of the Crime Prevention Department at the Amarillo Police Department. “80% are left running or with the keys in them, somewhere in Amarillo.”
Whether people are trying to heat up in the winter or cool down now that it’s summer, criminals are taking notice and in many times, advantage.
“We want people to start thinking about that because that’s how you protect yourself,” said Sgt. Burr. “It’s still going to be the criminal’s responsibility for getting in your car and stealing it to begin with, but why hand it to them with the bow wrapped on it.”
APD says an option to consider is remote start.
Although it may be pricey if your car doesn’t come with it, the cost could be cheaper than having to pay for a new car.
“You can start it and then the keys aren’t in it,” said Sgt. Burr. “If they try to steal it, then it turns off when the keys aren’t in it.”
Car thefts can happen in seconds, including one this week, where someone was working on a car and went inside quickly, only to come out to find it missing.
“The family member that was working on it, had it out there, had the keys in it, runs inside to grab a drink or something and came outside in less than 30 seconds and the car was gone,” said Sgt. Burr.
While the majority of these cars are recovered eventually, they’re rarely in the same shape they once were.
“In most cases, when the officers recover them and the owners recover them, they’ve been driven just terribly,” said Sgt. Burr. “They don’t care, it’s not their car. They’re completely just torn up.”
In an effort to lessen the number of car thefts for the last six months of 2019 and beyond, Amarillo Police plan to continue to get this message out.
“Hide your things, take your keys, lock your car,” said Sgt. Burr. “That’s what we want people to think about. Hide, think, lock.”
If you’d like to see how quickly a car theft can happen, Amarillo Police have reenacted one on their Facebook page.
