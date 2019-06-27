‘Absolutely annoyed’: Guymon Police Department asks city fire crews for help with chirping smoke alarm

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Sometimes you just have to throw your hands up and ask for help.
The Guymon Police Department is boasting a brand-new smoke alarm after some “emergent” assistance by their colleagues at the city’s fire department.
According to a Guymon FD Facebook post, the fire station was called by the police department on Wednesday concerning the station’s smoke alarms.
The post said officers were “concerned and absolutely annoyed” when their smoke alarms began chirping. They called GFD after noticing a sticker that instructed them to do so if the alarm began making noise.
Guymon fire crews came to the station and found that the smoke alarms were simply outdated.
Crews installed a brand-new smoke alarm for a likely grateful police department.
Guymon Fire Department advised the public that they offer free smoke alarm installation for anyone in the city without one or with an outdated alarm.
Concerned residents can have their alarm checked by calling (580) 338-5536.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.