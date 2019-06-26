Potter County Precinct 2 town hall to discuss mural, parks plan

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Those living in Potter Count’s Precinct 2 will be able to discuss upcoming projects around the county at the precinct’s regular town hall meeting on June 27.
Commissioner Mercy Murguia will discuss both the Barrio Art Project and the mural slated to be built under the 10th Street overpass.
Also on the agenda is the City of Amarillo’s master plan for parks, featuring the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kashuba.
A door prize of $25 to Walmart will be awarded to one lucky attendee.
The meeting will be held at the Alamo Community Center from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
