N.M. counties to receive federal payments to make up for lost income

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico’s U.S. senators recently announced three counties in our region will receive federal payments to make up for lost income.
Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich say the Department of Interior’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program is intended to replace taxes the counties could have collected on land if it wasn’t owned by the federal government.
“PILT payments are a vital resource for rural communities across New Mexico, helping to support essential services like schools, roads, and public safety,” said U.S. Senator Tom Udall. “I’m proud to continue working to deliver these critical payments for New Mexico. But without permanent PILT funding, communities are often left wondering whether they will receive the payments they rely on - and are owed - to provide these basic services. Local governments deserve predictable funding and budget certainty in order to properly plan for the future. As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I’m committed to fighting for full, permanent PILT funding to make sure that New Mexico counties have the economic security and stability they need to thrive.”
The largest award in our region is $159,796 to Union County.
Roosevelt County will receive $29,453, and Quay County’s payment will be $4,954.
“Rural communities rely on PILT payments to provide basic services to residents like road maintenance and public safety services,” said U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich. “I am glad that we fully funded PILT this year and these payments are being made on a timely basis, but we still must pass permanent, long-term funding so that rural counties have certainty when they are writing their budgets. I will continue to advocate for permanent funding for PILT and Secure Rural Schools program.”
The PILT funding will be used by local governments across New Mexico to provide crucial services to residents, such as police, fire protection, emergency response, road maintenance and more.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.