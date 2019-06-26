N.M. counties to receive federal payments to make up for lost income

“PILT payments are a vital resource for rural communities across New Mexico, helping to support essential services like schools, roads, and public safety,” said U.S. Senator Tom Udall. “I’m proud to continue working to deliver these critical payments for New Mexico. But without permanent PILT funding, communities are often left wondering whether they will receive the payments they rely on - and are owed - to provide these basic services. Local governments deserve predictable funding and budget certainty in order to properly plan for the future. As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I’m committed to fighting for full, permanent PILT funding to make sure that New Mexico counties have the economic security and stability they need to thrive.”