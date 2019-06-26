Remains of missing WWII Marine from Perryton accounted for, officials announce

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDA) - Federal government officials announced the identification of the remains of a Perryton-native World War II veteran on Wednesday.
According to a news release, a joint effort between the Department of the Navy, Department of Veterans Affairs and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency formally identified the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Waldean Black of Perryton on December 18 of last year.
Black was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was attacked during the Japanese assault on Pearl Harbor preceding the U.S.'s entrance into WWII.
The Marine was one of 429 crewman killed aboard the ship. The remains of only 25 men were able to be identified after being recovered from the wreckage.
In 2015, the Deputy Secretary of Defense directed personnel to disinter and attempt to identify the remains that were able to be recovered.
Black’s name, which is listed on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl in Hawaii, will receive a marker to note that his remains have been recovered and identified.
