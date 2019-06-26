Man wanted out of Randall County for assaulting family member

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ this week is targeting a man wanted for choking a family member.
Damon Skyler Tolbert is wanted for assault on a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation.
He is 5-foot-8, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Information leading to an arrest could lead to a cash reward.
