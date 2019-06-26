Local vets warn of heatstroke, heartworm and parasites among pets this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local vets say one of the most common threats to pets this time of year is heatstroke.
Also called hyperthermia, a dog will show signs of excessive panting, drooling and appear distressed.
Animal Medical Center veterinarian Laveta Bryan says this affects some breeds more than others.
“Any dogs that have a very short nose, they are much more vulnerable to heatstroke,” she said. “Especially the English Bulldogs should not be kept outside during the heat of the day they really can’t handle those temperatures.”
She says to also be mindful of leaving pets in cars. The same dangers that apply to children also apply to pets.
“Even if it’s like 75 outside, you add 40 degrees to that and it’s going to be dangerous for them,” said Bryan. “It would be best for someone to be with them so there can be an air conditioner running or under a shade tree with the windows rolled down. There are precautions you can take.”
After bringing your pet to a cooler area, there are some things you can do to help them.
“Quickly try to cool them down, a fan blowing on them helps,” said Bryan. “Cool water is good you can put it on their groin areas or up in their armpits, the pads of their feet or on the floppy parts of their ears.”
Other summertime diseases include heartworm and diseases caused by fleas and ticks.
“The incidents of heartworm disease is increasing in the Panhandle and that is a summer, well, a year-round threat, but more potential in the summertime because of the greater density of mosquitoes,” said Bryan. “We have seen a lot of ticks so far. And a lot of dogs positive for the diseases that those ticks carry. We have an epidemic kind of on-going in the Amarillo area for ehrlichiosis which is a tick-borne disease.”
Bryan says if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pets.
“I always try to exercise and walk pets during the morning hours or late afternoon hours when it cools down,” she said. “Whatever’s comfortable for you is going to be comfortable for them.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.