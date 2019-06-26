Grand jury finds officers justified in deadly shooting near downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A grand jury found today that the three Amarillo Police officers involved in a deadly shooting near downtown were justified in their actions.
That’s according to the 47th District Attorney Randall Sims.
The day before the May 29th shootout, Sims said Ruiz committed three offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
When officers located him and pulled him over on Southeast 10th and Johnson, he fled the vehicle and starting firing his weapon at officers.
Three Amarillo Police SWAT officers fired their weapons, and Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The grand jury found the three officers that discharged their weapons acted not only in self defense for the third parties, the other officers that were being shot at, but in defense of their own person,” said Sims. “Plus the safety of the community for the three aggravated assaults he had done the day before.”
Ruiz also had a parole violation warrant on an original charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Because the grand jury ruled the officers’ actions were justified, no criminal charges will be filed.
