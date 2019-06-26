F/X Motor Sports hosting 5th annual Street Car Showdown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to discourage illegal street racing in Amarillo, F/X Motor Sports is hosting the 5th annual Street Car Showdown this Saturday.
The event will take place at the Amarillo Dragway.
Gates open at 2:00 p.m. with open lanes to begin at 3:00 p.m.
Admission is $12, and kids ages 12 and under are free.
Those who qualify will have a chance to win several prizes.
All street cars, trucks and SUVs are welcome.
You can view the rules below:
