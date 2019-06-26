F/X Motor Sports hosting 5th annual Street Car Showdown

By Kaitlin Johnson | June 26, 2019 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 2:41 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to discourage illegal street racing in Amarillo, F/X Motor Sports is hosting the 5th annual Street Car Showdown this Saturday.

The event will take place at the Amarillo Dragway.

Gates open at 2:00 p.m. with open lanes to begin at 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $12, and kids ages 12 and under are free.

Those who qualify will have a chance to win several prizes.

F/X Motor Sports - Street Car Showdown Amarillo Dragway, June 29th

Posted by F/X Motor Sports on Friday, June 7, 2019

All street cars, trucks and SUVs are welcome.

You can view the rules below:

2019 Street Car Showdown Rules • Dress Code: Helmet/ Closed Toe Shoes / Full Length Pants • Full Front Wheels 7” or...

Posted by F/X Motor Sports on Friday, May 17, 2019

