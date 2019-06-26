Sunny skies have dominated today, but a batch of storms may approach the area this evening from New Mexico. These storms will move from west to east and may produce some windy conditions, dangerous lightning, and perhaps a bit of hail. The most favorable timing will be from 6-10pm before the storms diminish later tonight. This pattern of highs in the low 90s and a few evening storms will continue through Friday.
Doppler Dave Is Watching For Evening Storms
