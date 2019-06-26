City of Amarillo to host Urban Market Days this Summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is hosting Urban Market Days this Summer.
The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with Prairie View A&M and Yellow City Young Growers to bring you locally grown and harvested produce.
There will be carrots, broccoli, swiss chard, spinach, cilantro, snap peas, squash, watermelon and peppers.
The event will be held on Thursday, June 27 from Noon until 3:00 p.m. at the Warford Activity Center.
If you can’t make it to this event, Urban Market Days will be held again on July 26.
