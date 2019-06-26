Amarillo police warning of fake money spotted at garage sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are advising people holding garage sales to verify any money they receive.
According to an APD Facebook post, a white woman aged 30 to 40 and a Hispanic man in his mid 40s were seen using counterfeit money at a garage sale in Amarillo over the weekend.
Police are urging people to learn the characteristics of a real $20 bill to protect themselves against counterfeiters.
In the post, the police advised those seeking more information to visit the U.S. Currency Education website to learn more.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.