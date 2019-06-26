Amarillo fire causes $85k of damage to apartment building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department is urging building owners to take precautions against fires after a fire caused extensive damage to an abandoned two-story building.
According to a news release, Amarillo fire crews were called to 1200 N. Monroe Street on a structure fire on Tuesday around 9:23 p.m.
The units at the scene saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the complex when they arrived at the scene.
Crews searched the structure and found no occupants before bringing the fire under control around 9;45 p.m.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined, but an estimated $85,000 in damage was caused.
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by transient people living inside the abandoned building.
Amarillo Fire Department is encouraging building owners to lock structures they own to deter uncontrolled people from gaining access.
