Toot’n Totum rolls into Canyon with two planned openings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toot’n Totum is expanding its Texas Panhandle offerings with the opening of a new store in Canyon and the planned opening of another next year.
The 80-store convenience store chain is unveiling two new locations in Canyon, with the first opening its doors on Tuesday, June 25.
According to a media release, the new location will be somewhat smaller than previous offerings, but will feature the same drive-thru, soda fountain and other amenities similar to the chain’s other convenience stores.
Another location will open in Canyon early next year near the intersection of Hunsley and Soncy Roads.
The second location will be larger and will feature a car wash and lube center.
Toot’n Totum estimated that the first store brought 18 new jobs to the Canyon area, while the second, larger store will add around 45 new jobs.
