Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall to be on display in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall will be on display in Amarillo this week.
The Wall will be at the Home Depot at 2410 South Georgia on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28 from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
The Wall will then be at American Legion Hanson Post 54 on Saturday, June 29 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The Post’s Celebration of Freedom open house will take place that Saturday. The Ragtown Chiefs will play from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
There will be other family friendly activities as well.
