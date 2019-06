It’s a warmer start to the morning with temps in the 60′s and 70′s. Skies are starting off mostly clear with a few showers in our north. We will stay dry through the late morning and afternoon. A few storms will develop this evening in the eastern panhandle. A few storms may be strong to severe. We warm into the low 90′s today and stay in the low 90′s through the rest of the week.