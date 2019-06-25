Potter County still recovering from malware attack

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Commissioners’ Court met Monday to approve over $120,000 of overtime pay for employees who are working to get systems up and running.
“$127,000, so it came out to $160,000 with benefits,” said Potter County Judge, Nancy Tanner.
Judge Tanner said the reason behind this temporary switch to money instead of comp time is because employees can’t take time off as the county still recovers from the hack.
“When the computers were down, we had over 3,000 people that came in and out of our jail,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “We had to enter all of those names into the computer system. It took them about a week and a half, working some overtime, but they were able to get that done."
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has successfully inputted dispatch calls and people coming in and out of the jail back into the computer.
Right now, they’re going through paper files of about 9,800 warrants that were lost from 2017 to the time of the hack.
“We have to go look at each one of them and look at the computer and see if it’s in the computer,” said Sheriff Thomas. “If it’s in the computer, we move it over. If not, we have to go back into the computer and enter that too.”
Sheriff Thomas said his staff is coming in early and staying late to get this done, to make sure law enforcement and the community are protected.
“We also have to just make sure that we have everything in the computer, because we don’t want someone to pull somebody over and they have a warrant, but it’s not showing up,” said Sheriff Thomas. “That could be dangerous for any law enforcement officer, so we want to make sure that that’s in there for them.”
Judge Tanner says the county has spent about $260,000 including Monday’s overtime decision, to get things back up and prevent something like this from happening again.
“It’s unfortunate that it happened, but it did. We just have to come up and fix it,” said Judge Tanner. “That’s what we’re doing.”
