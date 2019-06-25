New Texas law nullifies some health, safety regulations on dog-friendly patios in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Environmental Health Department is bristling at a new Texas law that automatically rolls back some local health regulations on dog-friendly patios in Amarillo restaurants.
According to the text of the bill, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbot on June 4, cities in Texas can’t impose restrictions on dogs accompanying diners into outdoor eating areas as long as:
- there is a posted sign that dogs are permitted
- the area is directly accessed from the outdoors
- the dog doesn’t enter the building
- the dog is kept on a leash and under control
- the customer doesn’t allow the dog onto an eating or seating surface
- the restaurant doesn’t prepare food or allow outside food in the outdoor area.
The bill says Texas cities can’t impose requirements any more stringent requirements than these on dog-friendly patios in their city.
In a statement, Amarillo’s Public Health Department said the new law invalidates an ordinance passed by the city in 2018, which allowed for basic health regulations on dog-friendly patios.
The city said under the new state law, further regulations concerning hand sanitizing, signage, pet-friendly cleaning chemicals, pet waste or other health concerns are not allowed.
The new law is set to take effect statewide on September 1.
