City of Amarillo approves reconstruction of Lift Station 32

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s City Council approved a contract on Tuesday that will reconstruct Lift Station 32, located on Osage.
The station was originally built in 1964 and has about 3 million gallons of sewage flowing in daily.
“It’s also at about capacity,” said Matt Thomas, City Engineer for the City of Amarillo. “The reconstruction will be additional capacity. Plus, it will bypass a second lift station, so we’ll see the elimination of another lift station by the reconstruction of this one.”
By combining Lift Station 33 with the revamped Lift Station 32, the city hopes to save operational costs in the long run.
The majority of this current project is being funded by the Texas Water Development Board.
“The city’s portion of this job right now is $150,000. That’s out of our Extension and Improvement Fund,” said Thomas.
The new station will allow for growth in the southeast area of Amarillo and beyond.
The city will be installing built in odor control to prepare for future homes.
“That lift station serves all the way to the east of Amarillo International Airport,” said Thomas. “Even though it’s in the southeast part of town, it may actually benefit other areas of town that flow into it. It could be a development over by the airport or anything like that or by I-40 that may be benefited by this project.”
City manager Jared Miller says the city had a bid for this project open for a few months.
In order to prevent the price from rising, a decision on Tuesday was important.
“The bid that they’ve had out there for a number of months. If we don’t approve, we still need to do the project, but it would cost us quite a bit more,” said Miller.
Construction is expected to start in the fall and it will take about a year to complete.
