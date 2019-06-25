Borger woman sentenced for death of her newborn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger woman was sentenced to 17 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the death of her newborn.
The 84th Judicial District Attorney said Brissa Anaya Villa, 22, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday.
In October of 2017, officers responded to what was initially reported as a still-born.
Villa originally said she did not know she was pregnant but officials said evidence on her phone indicated she knew.
She faces possible deportation after her sentence is completed.
