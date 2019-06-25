Amarillo hits top 20 on Allstate’s ‘U.S. Cities with the Safest Drivers’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo drivers are among the top 10 percent in the largest U.S. cities, according to a new survey released by Allstate Insurance.
The report ranks the top 200 largest cities in the country by measuring how frequently people are in wrecks according to claims made by Allstate customers.
Amarillo came in 20th on the survey, with the average driver being involved in a collision every 11.49 years, beating their national average by almost a full year.
California was the big loser in the survey, with six of the bottom 15 rankings.
Oakland, Los Angeles, Glendale, San Francisco, Pasadena and Hayward were all listed in the bottom 15 least safe cities to drive.
The insurance company released the study ahead of the Fourth of July, which is historically the deadliest day on roads around the U.S.
