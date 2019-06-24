Walmart to offer grocery delivery in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart is working to make grocery shopping even easier for customers in Amarillo.
Amarillo residents will soon be able to order groceries to be delivered to their doorsteps.
All you have to do is enter your address here to find out if the service is available for you.
You can create your orders online, select delivery and choose a time for the groceries to be delivered.
When checking out, you will then pay a delivery fee.
You can receive three free deliveries using the promo code DELIVERY with a $50 minimum order from now until January 31, 2020.
