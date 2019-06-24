Special Texas edition Vietnam War 50th book available to area veterans, compliments of Gov. Abbott

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A special Texas limited edition Vietnam War 50th Commemoration book is available to honor over half a million Texas who served in Vietnam, compliments of Governor Greg Abbott.
The special edition book “A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice” is available to Vietnam era veterans in the Amarillo area.
The newly published book details heroic actions taken and the sacrifices made in Vietnam, chronicles the events of the time, and much more, to pay tribute to all who served in Vietnam.
“Ass a veteran of the Vietnam War, I thank Governor Abbott for honoring our service and providing this book so that our duty and service to our country is not forgotten,” said Eliseo “Al” Cantu, Jr., Chairman, Texas Veterans Commission and U.S. Army retired. “I urge all Texas Vietnam veterans to seek out this special book and claim the benefits we have earned.”
Vietnam era veterans in the Amarillo era may pick up their copy from the Texas Veterans Commission Health Care Advocacy office at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center at 6010 Amarillo Boulevard.
