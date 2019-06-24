Pampa police, Texas Rangers investigating death that may indicate foul play

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds on Friday, with autopsy results indicating possible foul play.
On Friday, June 21, Pampa Police Department officers were called to a home in the 300 block of South Anne Street on what was reported as a suicide.
Officers found 33-year-old Dayla Soto inside with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.
An autopsy was performed on Monday and results indicate that foul play may have contributed to Soto’s death.
The case remains under investigation by the Pampa Police Department and the Texas Rangers.
Anyone with possible information regarding this case is asked to call the Pampa Police Department at (806) 669-5750.
