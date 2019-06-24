Last original Boys Ranch resident Alvis Grant dies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alvis Grant, one of the inaugural group of nine men to reside at Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch has passed away at the age of 95.
Distinguished artist Alvis Grant was born in Gary, Texas in 1932. He was one of nine young men in the inaugural group to reside at Boys Ranch when it was established in 1939.
"Alvis Grant made the most of his time at Boys Ranch,” said Boys Ranch President and CEO Dan Adams. “We’ve been honored to have him among our alumni family and blessed by his longtime support for this organization. The impact of his loss is lessened only by the character he displayed in a life well-lived.”
Grant will be remembered as an accomplished artist, a military veteran, beloved father, grandfather, and ambassador and supporter of Boys Ranch.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.