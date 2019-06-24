HODGETOWN voted Best Double-A Ballpark

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles is also now the Best Double-A Ballpark of 2019.
BallparkDigest.com has announced HODGETOWN as the winner in the MiLB Best of the Ballparks Double-A competition.
More than 110,000 fans voted in the Double-A brackets this year.
In the final round of voting, HODGETOWN was voted over Peoples Natural gas Field.
“We could not be more proud of and excited for our home, HODGETOWN,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “Together, we have created one of the most amazing environments for professional baseball in the country. Being named the best ballpark at the Double-A level is a testament to the hard work, support and many, many hours invested by this community, the City of Amarillo, Populous, Western Builders, and Hunt Construction. This tremendous honor in our inaugural season is one we and this community will cherish forever.”
HODGETOWN is the fourth winner of the Best of the Ballparks vote, following Birmingham’s Regions Field in 2015, Pensacola’s Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2016 and Hartford’s Dunkin’ Donuts Park in 2017 and 2018.
