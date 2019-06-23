Former Red Raider Basketball players set for professional careers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off an outstanding season, where the Red Raiders ended up as the national runner-up in the 2019 NCAA Basketball Championship, we’ve learned where some former Red Raiders will be playing next season.
Of course, Lubbock native Jarrett Culver became the second-highest drafted Red Raider in program history when he went No. 6 overall to the Suns. But an hour and a half before the draft began, the Suns would trade that pick to the Timberwolves, making Jarrett Culver a T-Wolf starting next season.
But, what about the other players?
Tariq Owens took to Twitter right after the draft ended, saying, “I’m Beyond Blessed and Ready To Work.”
The former Red Raider has agreed to a summer league deal with the Phoenix Suns.
That very next day, KCBD Sports Director Pete Christy received a text from Matt Mooney saying that he will play for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League.
Then this past Monday, Brandone Francis retweeted an update from Texas Tech Hoops Fans, confirming his future on the hardwood.
In the Tweet, they said that Brandone will play for The Dominican Republic at the Pan American Games in Peru. He has offers in Europe and with a few NBA G-League teams.
For Norense Odiase – KCBD Sports hasn’t found any updates on Twitter or online.
Once there is an update, we will update this story.
