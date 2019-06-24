APD Chief Drain, Texans Standing Tall CEO call on community to come together to end youth alcohol use

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Community leaders and city officials came together to address the public on the issue of combating underage alcohol use at the Amarillo Regional Forum on Monday.
According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the forum is designed to engage the community and help mobilize them against underage drinking and driving, similar to other initiatives across the state.
Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain said the duty partially rests on businessowners in the area to ensure their patrons are of legal age every time.
According to Texans Standing Tall CEO Nicole Holt, the issue may affect young people more than the public knows.
“About 25 percent of all our fatal car crashes in Texas involving impaired drivers are by young people who are under the age of 21,” she said.
TxDOT figures say a person is killed or injured in Texas by a drunk driver approximately every 20 minutes.
