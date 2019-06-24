Amarillo airman killed during WWII now accounted for

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Army Air Forces 2nd Lieutenant Toney W. Gochnauer, of Amarillo, Texas, who was killed during World War II at the age of 24, was accounted for in May, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Gochnauer was a member of 425th Bombardent Squadron, 308th Bombardment Group, 14th Air Force, as the co-pilot aboard a B-24J Liberator aircraft departing China on a supply mission to India on January 25, 1944.
The aircraft failed to arrive at its destination after initially favorably weather deteriorated quickly.
No search efforts were initiated due to the inability to pinpoint a loss location.
None of the 12 on board, including 24-year-old Gochnauer, were recovered.
In June 2017, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) contractor Abor Country was tasked to perform an investigation of a site in India, based on information given by a Mr. Clayton Kuhles.
Abor County reported they had found an aircraft crash site with a large amount of debris and turned possible human remains over to the U.S. Consulate in Kolkata.
A DPAA investigation team visited the crash site in December 2017 and the remains were taken into a laboratory for analysis.
Scientists identified the remains as Gochnauer’s using anthropological analysis.
Gochnauer’s name is on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig City, Phillipines, along with others who went missing during WWII. A rosette will now be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.
