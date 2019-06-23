Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Starting Monday, June 24, the left lane of I-27 will be closed in both directions at the 26th Avenue overpass for approximately two weeks for repairs to large overhead sign drill shafts.
Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 and 26, the I-40 eastbound exit and entrance ramps for Nelson Street will be closed from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for asphalt paving.
The left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road at Western Street will be closed for sidewalk repair.
Watch for various lane closures on I-40 near the new Helium Road exit for ditch and drainage work.
On US 87 from 15th Avenue to St. Francis Avenue, various lanes will be closed in both directions for fog seal operations.
Wednesday through Friday, June 26 – 28, watch for mowers and weed eaters working in town along the I-40 and I-27 corridors.
Expect various lane closures as crews sealcoat FM 1719 from US 87 to State Loop 335.
Watch for various lane closures on the US 87 frontage roads and the northwest portion of State Loop 335 from US 87 to Amarillo Boulevard for sealcoating.
Continue to watch for crews in Potter County spot mowing and/or herbicide application along road edges.
From Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. until Monday, July 1, at 6 a.m., Lakeside Drive will be closed between the frontage roads for demolition of the westbound bridge. Detour signage will be in place.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.