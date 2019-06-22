Weather Outlook: Tracking storm chances in the east

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It looks like we could be tracking a few strong to severe storms this evening if the cap breaks mainly East.
However the question is how far East? Will it be in our area or NW Oklahoma?
Needless to say if storms break the cap, very large hail & severe winds will be the primary concerns.
Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and light North winds.
Sunday night looks mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.
