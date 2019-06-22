TRAFFIC ALERT: IH-40/Interchange traffic down to one lane due to accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are on the scene of an accident involving a tractor trailer and a motorcycle on I-40 at the Interchange.
Police say a 34 year old male was traveling north on I-27 and merging on West I-40 when he hit the bumper of the semi.
The motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say speed may have been a factor in the accident and the driver was wearing a helmet.
Westbound traffic is down to one lane. Motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.